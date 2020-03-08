MH370's guessing game continues

BERA: Today marks six years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared without a trace.

But for Selamat Omar, the father of aviation engineer Mohd Khairul Amri Selamat, who was on board the missing flight, not a single day has passed without him thinking about his son.

Khairul Amri, who would have been 35-years-old this year, was among the 239 people on board the missing Boeing 777.

Selamat, 65, still hopes to know what happened to the victims, as he sought a closure.

He said although his family had returned to their normal lives, questions stemming from the world’s biggest aviation mystery remained unanswered.

“Six years have passed since the plane went missing. However, I still think about him every day and follow every single news or update on MH370 closely. The only thing which crosses my mind is, what happened?

“Just like the other families, I have never stopped praying and one day I hope my prayers will be answered,” he said when contacted.

Selamat, who lives at Felda Bukit Mendi near here, said he had missed the annual remembrance event in Putrajaya yesterday due to a medical appointment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

“I have never missed attending the remembrance event and the programme brings a lot of memories to the families of those deceased. I could not make it this year due to a hospital appointment.'

Selamat also hoped for the new government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resume search for the missing plane.

“Our only hope is for the government to initiate a new search and solve the mystery. There have been a lot of statements, speculations and rumours by various individuals over the past six years but there has been nothing concrete.

“During the early days of the incident, we would receive regular updates but now after six years, most of us are left searching for answers.

“I hope the government will help to ease our worries and work on something.”

MH370 took off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on the evening of March 8 in 2014, headed for Beijing, China.

Not long after that, the plane went off the radar and remained missing despite multinational joint search efforts.