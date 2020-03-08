Matta calls for flexible cancellation policies

Kalbana Perimbanayagam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) has urged major tourism service providers such as airlines and hotels to be flexible in their cancellation and refund policies, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said as many tourists had cancelled or postponed their holiday plans, tour agents were caught in the lurch as they were unable to refund their customers who had made reservations.

"Many tourists had paid in advance, and the tour agents in turn, had paid off the service providers.

"Now the tour agents are stuck in the middle because they are unable to refund their customers due to various reasons, like cancellation policies, refund expiry date and other related clauses which most customers are unaware of," he said, adding that the cancellations for outbound tour operators was estimated to be about RM500 million.

According to him, due to different cancellation and refund policies of each service provider, tour agents could not recover the exact amount paid by their customers, for refund.

Tan said since the Covid-19 outbreak was a departure from normal market conditions, airlines and hotels should waive normal cancellation charges, or travel agents would suffer a double whammy.

"Instead of taking legal action on travel agents, customers should instead negotiate since the cancellations were made on their own accord due to fear of contracting Covid-19.

“Those who insist on full refunds are disregarding a global standard industry practice where payments must be made in advance to secure reservations. Once made, any refund will be subject to the cancellation policy of a particular supplier such as an airline, hotel or theme park.

“Matta too has received complaints from travel agents concerning double standards practised by a certain airline which is not only unfair to travel agents but has also confused the public. This is because it is offering full or partial refunds to passengers who booked directly with them but not for travel agents who placed group bookings. As a result, travel agents have been wrongly accused of cheating," Tan said.

He urged the airline to stop discriminating against travel agents and to not abuse its dominant position, which is against the Competition Act 2010.

"Instead of complaining of being blamed and victimised, we hope airlines, hotels and the travelling public will treat travel agents caught in the middle, with fairness and consideration,” he said.