Maybank takes extra cleaning measures after staff tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank has assured that there will be no disruption to any of its services at Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, here, as it has taken all the necessary measures after one of its employee was tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to Bernama, the bank said the employee is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital.

It said the employee had been under home quarantine since March 1 - the same day the bank was notified that the person's family member has been tested for the virus and later confirmed to be positive.

"The home quarantine measure is in accordance with the bank’s safety and health guidelines on Covid-19", said the bank.

As a precaution, Maybank has conducted a thorough sanitisation of the affected floors in the building and other common facilities, in accordance with safety and health guidelines.

Detailed contact tracing has also been carried out to identify and inform those who had direct contact with the employee, and they have been on home quarantine including undergoing medical screening.

File Pix of Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur. -- Pix: NSTP

A Maybank spokesperson said aside from routine sanitising of the offices, all frontline employees have been provided with personal protection equipment.

Hand sanitisers are also provided for staff use and daily temperature checks are also being carried out on the bank's staff and customers.

“We will continue to take the necessary measures as long as they are required, as the safety of our customers and staff is paramount to us," it assured. -- Bernama