Test for Covid-19 from your home

PUTRAJAYA: You can now test for Covid-19 from the comfort of your home, without going to designated public sector hospitals to provide a sample.

The Health Ministry in collaboration with hospitals and private medical providers launched a home-based Covid-19 sampling service.

The new service allows those who wish to have the infection tested but do not meet the criteria as a patient under investigation (PUI).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the collaboration would enable people with no symptoms to undergo the Covid-19 test at home without having to attend a health facility.

“Currently, sampling is done for those identified as PUI, but some are concerned and want to get the COVID-19 test but do not meet the PUI criteria.

"Thus, the MoH has no barriers for those who want to get this test from the private sector," he told a press conference on 'Uberisation: Home Sampling COVID-19' here.

Currently, there are 11 private companies involved in providing COVID-19 home test sampling services and this list may be added from time to time.

The companies involved are Bookdoc, DoctorOnCall, Pantai Premier Pathology Sdn Bhd, Lablink (M) Sdn Bhd (KPJ), Qualitas Medical Group Sdn Bhd, Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Twin Tower Medical Centre KLCC, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Cheras, Pantai Hospital Klang and Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

Dr Noor Hisham said the sampling service would be performed by trained private medical and paramedics, and the sample would be sent to a private laboratory for analysis.

"The Covid-19 sampling service in the house is subject to charges imposed by the private sector," he said.

He said the Health Ministry’s collaboration with private medical providers would ease the presence of the public to conduct Covid-19 detection tests in government hospitals and health clinics.

The public can access this service by uploading the related application to determine the time of the visit for sampling purposes or visit the company's website for more information, he said.