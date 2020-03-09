MCA committed in ensuring progress of all Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet line-up announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today brings an end to the recent political headwinds that were plaguing the country in the last several weeks.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the Perikatan Nasional coalition led by Muhyiddin had reached its first and crucial milestone with the ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments to the Cabinet.

This paves the way for the coalition government to help Malaysia depart from the political turmoil and focus on real and pressing issues affecting Malaysians, he said.

Chong said MCA, as a Chinese based political party, was committed to ensuring the progress of all Malaysians and for its party leaders to become members of the executive of the country is an inevitable responsibility of a minister and three deputy ministers have to shoulder.

The four are – MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who was appointed Transport Minister, party deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon who was appointed deputy minister of Education I, vice-president Datuk Lim Ban Hong who was appointed deputy minister of International Trade and Industry and Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng who is now the Primary Industries and Commodities deputy minister I.

“Our party extends our gratitude to the Prime Minister for his trust in MCA. We must ensure that public administration and service delivery to the rakyat operate as usual to facilitate economic recovery, thereby improving the rakyat’s standard of living.

“Special emphasis should also be taken by the new government to arrest and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“We recognise that the path ahead is not an easy one. Nevertheless, we will make every effort to inject more values of inclusivity, diversity, and moderation in the Cabinet to ensure that the new government serves our nation,” said Chong.