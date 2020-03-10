12 new Covid-19 infections

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 infection has now reached 129 confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday, after the first confirmed case was discovered on Jan 25.

Yesterday, another 12 close contacts confirmed to have Covid-19 symptoms were referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital to be treated in its isolation ward.

These 129 positive cases include Covid-19 Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI), close contacts and those part of Humanitarian Aid Missions.

Case 87 has recovered and discharged from the hospital.

This has resulted in a total of 25 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals so far.

Following the possibility that the Covid-19 would be declared a pandemic, the government said that it is prepared for the eventuality.

The Prime Minister's office said following this possibility, the government is planning to make the Sungai Buloh Hospital a specialised hospital to treat Covid-19 cases.

The statement said Malaysian government is constantly on the alert and has the means to address this situation.

"The Malaysian government will continue to enhance its capacities available in various Ministries and preparation for the possibility of a more serious Covid-19 incident.

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing the COVID-19 coordination meeting during a visit to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at the Health Ministry today.Also present Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (third, left). - BERNAMA pic

"These include enhancing aspects of human resources, laboratory facilities, health clinics and hospitals for treating Covid-19 cases," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited the National Center for Crisis Preparedness and Response (CPRC) at the Ministry of Health for a briefing on the current status of the outbreak.

Muhyiddin was accompanied by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and other agency heads.

The prime minister arrived at 9.55am and was received by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and several senior officials from the ministry.

Dr Noor Hisham briefed the prime minister on CPRC operations, Covid-19 latest data, both domestic and abroad, as well as CPRC hotline centres.

Later, Muhyiddin chaired a meeting together with Dr Noor Hisham, Immigration Department deputy director-general (Control) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman; Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat and representatives from the National Disaster Management Agency and Wisma Putra.