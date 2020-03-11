Empty shelves at Penang supermarkets amid Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has led to empty shelves at several supermarkets in Penang.

Oriental Dailyreported that toilet paper rolls were flying off the shelves at supermarkets, along with biscuits and instant noodles, shown in photos that had gone viral on social media.

This situation came after one suspected case of Covid-19 was reported in the state, which led to panic buying of daily supplies among the public, despite there was no confirmation from the Health Ministry.

However, Motorola Solutions director of communications (Asia Pacific and International Commercial Markets) Damien Batey later confirmed the news in an email to the New Straits Times, saying it was working closely with the Health Ministry and following their guidelines to minimise the risk of further exposure.

“All our staff in Penang will work from home for the next two weeks and all necessary actions are being taken for them to return after that time. Additionally, all of our facilities are being sanitised,” he added.