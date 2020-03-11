Covid-19: Malaysia bars travellers from Italy, Iran and South Korea

NILAI: Malaysia is imposing entry bans on travellers from Italy, Iran and South Korea, effective Friday (March 13) following the Covid-19 outbreak in these countries.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the decision was made at the first Cabinet meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government today after taking into account the current status of the Covid-19 virus transmission.

The ban also applies to other foreigners visiting these three countries or transiting at any entry point,” he said.

He said this after a visit to the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) here, which has been temporarily converted into a quarantine centre for the 66 Malaysians citizens and their non-citizen spouses and children who arrived home from Wuhan, China on Feb 26.

Also present were Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman.

