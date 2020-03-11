Malaysia Covid-19 cases soar to 149

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the tally to 149.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the current figure, 22 cases were detected among Covid-19 Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI), 124 from close contacts, one with a severe acute respiratory infection and two other cases from those who were part of Humanitarian Aid Missions.

To date, two Covid-19 patients are warded at the Intensive Care Unit and under stable condition, although both require the aid of breathing machines. They are being treated separately at Sungai Buloh Hospital and Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Baru.

On a positive note, 26 patients who tested positive for the virus have fully recovered and discharged from wards as of today.

On the 66 Malaysians and their family members who were brought home from Wuhan via Malaysia’s Humanitarian Aid Mission on Feb 26, Dr Noor Hisham said they have all been allowed to return home.

The 66 were tested negative for Covid-19 and have ended their monitoring period at the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

“All of them did not show symptoms of the virus and have been tested negative for Covid-19 from the repeated samples taken.”