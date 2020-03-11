Sirim confirms employee positive for Covid-19

SHAH ALAM: Sirim Berhad (Sirim) has confirmed one of its employees has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Sirim in a statement today said the employee, based at the headquarters here, was confirmed positive of the infection yesterday.

The company has activated appropriate public safety measures to prevent any potential risks of the virus to spread further, it said.

Sirim said all employees who were in close contact with the infected staff, had undergone screenings and tests and were put under self-quarantine for 14 days.

"The affected areas and common compound have been sanitised. We are also taking additional steps such as providing hand sanitisers at public areas in all SIRIM buildings here and at Sirim state offices.

“All visitors have to undergo screenings at entry points," it said, adding that the company has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic and usage areas on a daily basis.

Sirim said all its offices nationwide had taken proactive steps by carrying out similar preventive actions.

"We will remain vigilant amid the Covid-19 threat and continue to take necessary measures to safeguard the wellbeing of our employees, customers and stakeholders," it said. -- Bernama