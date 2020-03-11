Tuan Ibrahim: Effective policies, initiatives on environment will continue

PUTRAJAYA: The Environment Ministry will continue its people-driven policies, initiatives and programmes introduced by the previous administration.

Its Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said some of the initiatives included the cutting down of single-use plastic, returning containers of illegally imported plastic waste to their countries of origin, and conservation programmes.

"After discussing with the prime minister this morning, we have decided that some of the environmental programmes that have proven effective will be carried on.”

"For instance, doing away with single-use plastic (Malaysia's Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030) which is now in its creating awareness and execution stages before being fully enforced in 2022.

"We will also continue with efforts to send back plastic waste containers that arrive at our ports as we want to ensure minimal to zero use of plastic in Malaysia," Tuan Ibrahim said, in his first press conference after assuming the ministerial position, today.

He was accompanied by his deputy minister Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad and governmnet senior officials.

According to Tuan Ibrahim, 150 plastic waste containers had been sent back, and arrangements are being made to return another 84.

He added that his ministry would also review the National Environmental Policy (DASN) 2002 and Climate Change Policy 2009, which will tabled in parliament.

Tuan Ibrahim said DASN 2002 was focused on ensuring a clean, safe, healthy and productive environment for everyone, while generating economic, social and cultural progress, and creating a balance between development and environment.

"However, the policy has to be revisited since environmental needs and developments have become more challenging now.

"Back then, there were no great concern for climate change but today the challenges are different. We have to review DASN 2022 and make the necessary amendments to suit present-day environmental challenges.

"This effort is to complement the environmental dimensions contained in national and other policies by taking into account international agreements on environmental management," he added.

Tuan Ibrahim said for Climate Change Policy 2009, his ministry would propose strategies and action plans for further mitigation and adaptation at national level, according to Malaysia’s commitment to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement which was ratified in 2016.

"Since the Environment Ministry is new, we will need some time to realign the relevant agencies and departments," he added.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) and Department of Environment are among the 15 agencies under the Ministry.