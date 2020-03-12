Embassy in Rome sends care package to Malaysian man in Italy's red zone

KUALA LUMPUR: As Italy imposed a lockdown at the northern part of the county on Sunday, Malaysian Embassy in Rome sent a care package to one Malaysian, known as Yunus, who lives in the red zone area.

This was shared by his friend on Twitter @Krish_kumar22 recently.

“Malaysian Embassy in Rome sent a care package to a friend who is living in the Covid-19 red zone in Northern Italy. It consists of hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant, masks, Maggi, durian dodol, serunding, Brahims rendang, hand sanitizer etc. Couldn’t get any more Malaysian,” he wrote in the post that has since received 5,400 likes and was retweeted 3,200 times.

On Sunday, Italy imposed a lockdown at the northern part of the country, before Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced that the whole country will be placed under lockdown until next month.

He said the move was an attempt to beat the spread of Covid-19 in the Europe’s worst-affected country.