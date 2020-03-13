Covid-19: CAP calls for emergency economic measures for Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers' Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the government to put in place emergency economic measures to help the people cope with the current economic situation, worsened by the current spread of the Covid-19.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said with the fast-changing economic landscape, the RM20 billion economic stimulus package announced in late February, was not enough to address the needs of the people.

He said Malaysia’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which constituted 98.5 per cent of businesses and contributed up to 37 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), would be greatly impacted by Covid-19’s effects on tourism industry and the disruption to the supply chain.

"Given this situation, the government should impose a moratorium on debt payment as a means to mitigate the consequences.

"The government should be proactive in anticipating the situation will not ease so soon," he said today.

Secondly, Mohideen said, there was also a need to ban all ‘non-essential’ events and public gatherings because these were highly potential places to spread the infection.

"One recent case is the spread of Covid-19 to at least 12 persons who were linked to a three-day gathering of Islamic missionaries at a mosque in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. The event was attended by about 10,000 people from several countries, about half of whom were Malaysians.

"The Health Ministry is tracking the 5,000 attendees from all over the country, putting a strain on its limited resources. This could have been averted if the people had been more responsible," he added.

Mohideen said the government should also close tourist attractions as they, too, would be a place of transmission of the virus.

He said with tourists’ presence, there would be businesses to serve the tourism sector and they would inadvertently help to spread the infection.

"The government should cancel the ‘Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020’ campaign to avoid risking the health of Malaysians," he said.

The other point Mohideen noted was that the one-week school holiday would begin tomorrow.

"The Education Ministry should consider extending the school holiday by another week, making it two weeks instead of one.

"Holiday should also be considered for institutions of higher learning, pre-schools, and childcare centres. It should be emphasised that children at pre-schools and childcare centres are highly susceptible to infections.

"This scourge of Covid-19 will not be contained if the people are not cooperative in making sacrifices and helping to tackle it." he said.