Masses in Sabah go online

KOTA KINABALU: The Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu has temporarily suspended all Masses and gathering activities in all parishes of the Catholic archdiocese effective today until April 1.

The suspension includes meetings, catechism classes, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) sessions, Penitential services, and Stations of the Cross on Friday during Lent.

Archbishop John Wong, in a statement, said the measure was taken in accordance with advice from state officials, following an earlier recommendation by the Ministry of Health on mass gatherings.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night said a decision has been made to postpone or cancel all mass gatherings in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"In the case of weddings and funerals, they may be conducted privately with guests limited to immediate family members and close friends.

"As for any other Sacraments, the faithful are advised to contact the parish office and parish priests are required to take necessary health precautions in administering the Sacrament," he said.

The state government, yesterday, called on all gatherings involving more than 50 people to be postponed until further notice.

To allow Catholic practitioners to perform their obligation despite the suspension, various parishes will be having live broadcast of Masses in various languages.

From March 14-29, Catholics may watch the live broadcast on Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish KK's Facebook Page on Saturdays (6pm English Mass) and Sundays (8am Mandarin Mass and 9.30am Bahasa Malaysia Mass).

Such is also being done by the St Peter Claver Parish in the Ranau district, going by the call name of Cahaya Kinabalu.