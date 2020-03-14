Covid-19: 18 police personnel, family members test negative

KUALA LUMPUR: All 18 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers, personnel and family members who were placed under self-quarantine after showing symptoms of Covid-19 have tested negative so far for the virus.

“Until today, the results we received were negative but the Health Ministry has directed them to be placed under self-quarantine,” Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told Bernama today.

He said that the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters had also taken precautionary and preventive measures around the area following the virus outbreak, including providing disinfectants at all entrances as well as giving masks and gloves to all officers and personnel on field duty.

“Apart than that, we have also decided to either cancel or postpone many activities, like the Police Day celebrations or official launches of new police stations,” he said.

He said this was following government advice yesterday for all government agencies to either postpone or cancel all activities where there will be a crowd.

He said that it will be work as usual for all police personnel and officers, but with heightened preventive measures.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, meanwhile, said those on duty at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters would adopt similar preventive measures to combat the virus outbreak.

“Should any function be held, then screening of body temperature will be conducted while those on field duties will be provided with masks,” he said. – Bernama