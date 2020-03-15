Sarawak orders gatherings involving more than 50 postponed

KUCHING: All government and public gatherings involving the participation of more than 50 people in Sarawak must be postponed to a later date.

State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said it was the latest policy implemented by the state in managing the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The action was taken as part of the efforts and measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” it said.

For the record, Sarawak today recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total to 20 since last Friday when the first three cases were reported. -- BERNAMA