Perdim says no need for 'total' lockdown yet

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Muslim Doctors Organisation (Perdim) said a "total" lockdown is still not applicable for Malaysia, which has recorded a total of 428 positive Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday.

Perdim, however, urged Malaysians to adhere to the advisory issued by the Health Ministry in reducing the risk of being infected by Covid-19.

Its president Datuk Dr Ahmad Shukri said the public must be prepared to adhere to recommendations by the Health Ministry which included adopting social distancing of at least one metre with other individuals as well as postponing any mass gatherings.

"At the moment, there is no need yet for a ‘total’ lockdown that has been imposed in other countries such as Spain.

"The people must instead work together and cooperate with the government in adopting preventive measures such as taking care of their hygiene to reduce the risk of being infected," he told the New Straits Times.

Alliance for Safe Community (Ikatan) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it was best left to the government to decide on the next course of action to reduce the spread of the infection.

"We must also prevent the spread of fake news that will not only trigger panic among the community but also hurt business operators."