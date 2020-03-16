Covid-19: UMP activates virtual classes

KUANTAN: Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) is the latest higher learning institution in the country to activate e-learning for its students in a move to curb the spread of Covid-19.

UMP vice-chancellor Professor Dr Wan Azhar Wan Yusoff said virtual classes were activated for both the Gambang and Pekan campuses from today till April 12.

He said all physical and face-to-face lectures, including in lecture rooms and labs, will be immediately suspended until further notice.

"All academic staff are required to activate the e-Learning mode through online lessons till April 12.

Lessons will only be conducted online and physical classes will be postponed.

"The move is part of pro-active measures taken to ensure teaching and learning are carried out on a regular and systematic basis," he said in a statement today.

Wan Azhar had earlier chaired UMP's Disaster Management Committee meeting.

He said following the decision, all academic staff will implement online e-Learning methods through KALAM, UMP's Knowledge & Learning Management System, during lecture sessions using appropriate online applications.

Wan Azhar also reminded UMP's academic staff to seek advice on implementing the e-Learning platform from the UMP's Centre of Instructional Resources & e-Learning (CIReL) to ensure the process is done in accordance with standard requirements.

He said all administrative and academic staff are also required to work from home except for those involved in carrying out university-related tasks such as security, health or staff who have been instructed to be on duty at the campus.

Meanwhile, he said following advice from the Health Ministry, UMP has also suspended all programmes or activities that involve mass gatherings inside and outside campus.