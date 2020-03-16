Penang tabligh hub mosque closes for disinfection

GEORGE TOWN: A mosque at Lebuh Leith here has been closed for three days, beginning today, for disinfection works by state health authorities.

A notice informing the public of the closure has been placed near the front gate of Masjid Benggali, which serves as a hub for tabligh gatherings on the island.

The disinfection works are being carried out following the discovery of Covid-19 cases among those who attended a tabligh event at Masjid Sri Petaling in Selangor, last week.

The four-day tabligh gathering - from Feb 27 to March 1 – saw the participation of over 15,000 people, including foreigners.

Hundreds have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin confirmed the mosque’s closure.

"The disinfection work is a proactive measure on the order of the district health department, as the mosque serves as a centre for tabligh gatherings.

"Masjid Daerah Perda also took the initiative to disinfect the mosque there, as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts. However, it was not closed," she said when contacted.