Sabah suspends all activities at mosques, suraus

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fatwa Council has decreed that all religious activities including Friday prayers at mosques and suraus are to be suspended, effective tomorrow.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Jaafar said the 10-day suspension, from March 17 to 26, is to make way for disinfection work.

“All mosques and suraus are advised to carry out cleaning operations as a safety measure to prevent (Covid-19) infection," he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in the event of a Covid-19 death, the management of remains must be carried out per the 2015 Fatwa Council meeting, which was held during the Ebola virus outbreak several years ago, Bungsu added.

Since the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state, churches have also temporarily stopped all activities, with Mass prayers being conducted online.

As for educational institutions, Universiti Malaysia Sabah today activated virtual classes which will run until further notice.

Sabah detected eight new Covid-19 cases today, raising its tally to 57.