Covid-19: Sarawak schools to shut, or have holidays extended

KUCHING: All schools in Sarawak have been advised to extend their holidays for another week until March 29.

This is among several control measures introduced by the state government to prevent Covid-19 infections from further escalating in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg said all preschools, kindergartens and tahfiz schools state-wide are instructed to close for two weeks effective tomorrow.

“Higher education institutions, both government and private, are to defer their new academic session by two weeks, effective tomorrow (March 17),” he said during a special press conference at Wisma Bapa in Petra Jaya near here, today.

Meanwhile, all state government official functions involving more than 50 people will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during press conference about COVID-19 at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today. Also present, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (second, left), and State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Hui Kian (left). - BERNAMA pic

“All visitors (foreign and domestic) coming into Sarawak and returning Sarawakians will be issued with a 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN).

“This includes Sarawak residents, and long-term and short-term pass holders. This will take effect on March 18.

“The relevant agencies will monitor the Stay Home Notice holders through random visits, phone calls and modern technology applications,” Abang Johari added.

He said exemptions to the measures will only be granted by the State Health Department to those required to travel under special circumstances for official and business duties.

“Everyone is advised to practice the highest standard of personal hygiene and to strictly practice social distancing,” Abang Johari added.