GSC to shut down all cinemas until March 31

KUALA LUMPUR: All Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) theatres will be shuttered and events cancelled during the 14-day Movement Control Order period of March 18 to 31.

This follows the announcement of the Movement Control Order by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

"We regret any inconvenience caused by the closure of our cinemas.

"Customers who have tickets for screenings will be refunded for their purchases," GSC said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It added that tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded within 14 working days; while moviegoers who bought tickets via the Box Office or e-Ticketing kiosks should hold on to their stubs until the end of the lockdown to receive their refunds.

"As this is a rapidly-evolving situation, Golden Screen Cinemas is monitoring the situation closely.

“Updates on our cinema operations and additional information will be communicated via social media and our website in the coming weeks," it added.

The Movement Control Order by the government is imposed under the Prevention & Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, and the Police Act 1967.

The order entails a ban on mass gatherings for religious, sport, social and cultural activities; and the closure of most business premises – with the exception of supermarkets, public markets, and sundry and convenience shops selling daily essentials.