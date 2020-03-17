Penang committed to observing Movement Control Order

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will fully abide by the 14-day Movement Control Order, which takes effect nationwide on Wednesday.

Towards that end, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the people of Penang must continue to remain calm.

“The state government is committed in strictly monitoring the current situation to ensure the people’s health and safety is well taken care of.

“As such, they should strictly abide by the public health measures through the Penang Fight Covid-19 (Penang Lawan Covid-19) campaign launched earlier today.

“Let us stand united in our fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Speaking to the nation in a special address on Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government will impose a 14-day Movement Control Order from March 18 to 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

The Order is imposed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and well as the Police Act 1967, which ban mass gatherings and require the closure of most shops, among others.