KTM enforces restrictive movement order on passengers, train services

KUALA LUMPUR: KTM Berhad (KTMB) will enforce the restrictive movement order issued by the government on its passengers and its train services.

The train services would involve its Tebrau shuttle service from the Johor Baru Sentral Station to the Woodlands Station in Singapore, said its chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal.

He said the order would see only non-Malaysians being allowed to utilise the services from Johor Baru to Woodlands.

Kamarulzaman said that Malaysians were only allowed to use the shuttle service, if they were returning from across the causeway.

The order, he said, would be enforced from 8.30am onwards on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he said the return train service at the Malaysia-Thailand at the border areas involving,the State Railway of Thailand would also be temporarily suspended.

“However the electric train service (ETS), KTM Intercity, KTM Komuter and the SkyPark link would be operational as usual.

"Passengers who wish to make amendments or cancel their tickets during the duration of the order should refer to nearby stations," he said in a statement here this evening.

Kamarulzaman said the fare refund would be made according to the existing set guidelines, which is 14 days after the date of cancellation of the ticket.

Travellers can find out on KTMB services through their official website at www.ktmb.com.my or by calling their Call Centre at 0322671200.