Clarification: Interstate travel banned except for special cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have clarified that interstate travel during the Restricted Movement Order is banned, and special permits granting the right for Malaysians to move between state lines will not be issued simply to anyone who requests one.

In a statement released late on Tuesday night, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that special exemptions to the ban will only be made for those faced with the following:

- The death of a close family member

- Critical illness of a close relative

- The requirement of medical treatment, for themselves, or a close family member

- Other situations which will be weighed by the police

Malaysians not faced with the above situations are not eligible to conduct interstate travel, under any circumstance.

The IGP’s statement was made following the inundation of police stations nationwide by Malaysians requesting interstate travel permits for the Restricted Movement Order period, on the mistaken belief that anyone could request them.

The resulting chaos and long queues led police to temporarily suspend the issuance of the special permits until the situation eases.

What follows is the original statement by the IGP, in Bahasa Malaysia: