Johor to ask for MCO dispensation for groups working in S'pore

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state will make a request to the Federal government for special dispensation on the Movement Control Order for certain groups of Malaysians who commute to Singapore.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the groups include holders of work passes issued by Malaysia and Singapore, students, specialists, technicians and logistics workers.

"The state government has set up a committee to come up with a mitigation plan on this matter. The committee is made up of me, the State Secretary, the State Security Council and the state Health and Immigration directors.

"The recommendations of the committee be brought to the Malaysia - Singapore Special Committee for discussion. The meeting is expected to be held tomorrow and a decision will be announced after that," said Hasni.

On Tuesday, Hasni announced that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed to the setting up of the committee to discuss a mitigation plan for the movement of people and goods between the two countries.

The committee will be jointly chaired by Hasni, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob and a representative from the Singapore Cabinet.

Haani said among the issues that will be discussed is how to put in place a stringent screening procedure for these groups.

"Even though we are asking for a dispensation for these groups, we must have a stringent screening procedures because we want to make sure the MCO is a success," said Hasni.

He was speaking at a Press conference after chairing the Exco meeting at the Datuk Jaafar Muhammad Building here.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

He said the dispensation will not include tourists and visitors on social visits.

On Monday, Muhyiddin announced that the government will impose the MCO from March 18 to 31 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The order bans Malaysians from travelling overseas, which raised concern among Malaysians who commute to Singapore for work.