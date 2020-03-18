Malaysian Bar ticks off banks for unreasonable demands on panel law firms

KUALA LUMPUR: Banks and other financial institutions were urged not to impose unrealistic and unreasonable demands.

This was after the Malaysian Bar received troubling reports that a number of financial institutions in the country, which were allowed to operate while the Movement Control Order (MCO) is in place, were compelling their panel law firms to adhere to strict timelines in the provision of legal services and the completion of tasks.

Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir said if these reports are accurate, it appears that these financial institutions are behaving as if it is business as usual.

“The Bar Council calls upon banks and financial institutions to not impose unnecessary demands and instructions on their panel lawyers, but to understand the situation on the ground, in light of the directive to close government and private premises, which essentially includes law firms. With the current public health crisis that is faced by our nation, this state of affairs, if proven true, is ethically unacceptable and potentially illegal,” he said in a statement today.

He said Bar Council also called upon Bank Negara Malaysia to take cognisance of the requests of some commercial banks and financial institutions in instructing lawyers to perform ordinary works without the privilege of having the physical files and other facilities normally available to them.

In the end, this may result in lawyers being mobilised to return to their respective offices to meet the demand of their bank clients, he added.

“The Bar Council is concerned that the movement and congregations of lawyers in the firm, in fear of any reprisals from their client banks, negate the social distancing directive of the authorities.

“There is also the concern that working from the office would be in contravention of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 (P.U. (A) 91 dated 18 Mar 2020) (“Regulations”), and might carry a penalty for defiance or running foul of the Government Order to close,” Salim said.

The MCO and the closure of law practice premises, place limitations on law firms with regard to completion of tasks and the provision of legal services, as well as the adherence to strict timelines.

“As such, the Malaysian Bar calls upon Bank Negara Malaysia and all financial institutions to suspend or temporarily relax standard operating procedures that require strict compliance with timelines, while the Regulations remain in force,” he said.

The government enforced the MCO nationwide from today to curb the spread the of the Covid-19 infection. Only essential and critical services deemed a necessity were allowed to continue operating with conditions.