Water supply in Klang fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in all affected areas in Klang has been fully restored.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Abdul Halem Mat Som said the pumping operations of raw water from the Sungai Selangor dam and Sungai Tinggi as well as the Hybrid Off-River Augmentation System (Horas) 600 have successfully dissolved the solvent-like odour which was detected in Sungai Selangor on Tuesday.

He said the odour pollution has subsided to 0-TON which allows the raw water to be treated at the four water treatment plants of Sungai Selangor (LRA) Phase 1 (SSP1), Phase 2 (SSP2), Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang.

"Air Selangor would like to thank the Air Selangor staff who assisted in restoring the water supply. We would also like to thank consumers for their cooperation throughout the recovery process.

"Consumers are advised to use water wisely and moderately. Consumers can also check out Air Selangor Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website at www.airselangor.com for more information and enquiries," he said in a statement.

He said a total of 59,743 households from 11 areas in Klang and Kuala Selangor were affected by the water supply disruption.

Yesterday, operations at the four water treatment plants were halted due to the odour pollution which was detected at Sungai Selangor.

Bernama reported that a solvent-like odour at Sungai Gong and Sungai Bakau in Rawang was believed to have led to the shutting down of the plants.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), in a statement, said the plants were shut down between 5.45pm and 7pm yesterday after they received a report on the four-TON pollution in Sungai Selangor.