Nurul Izzah offers free delivery service for the elderly, needy

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to assist the aged and those in need during the 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO), Permatang Pauh MP, Nurul Izzah Anwar is offering free delivery services to assist this group.

The free delivery is from 6pm - 10pm daily and includes all essential food items and medicine. It is available in the Setiawangsa area (Kuala Lumpur), Balik Pulau (Penang) and her constituency, Permatang Pauh.

According to Nurul, the response has been very encouraging and her team has been receiving numerous calls, especially from those requesting for face masks.

"My team normally takes just between five to 15 minutes to deliver the requested items. The teams are stationed at various DUNs in the constituencies and are manned by our members and volunteers," she said.

She said each DUN has about three to five personnel and the assistance programme is led by Penang PKR youth chief, Fahmi Zainol.

Nurul said she decided on this initiative to assist the aged, less abled and those dependent on welfare aid as many of them were unable to cope with such a crisis.

"Many are in urgent need of assistance and support. As a time like this, we need to work together - at the federal and state levels to ensure everyone is taken care of," she said.

She said they also received support from other stakeholders, including welfare-based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to make this a success.

She said some other PKR MPs were also offering similar services to assist the most vulnerable.

“We also make deliveries to hospitals and police stations,” she added.