Pahang police denies issuing orders on Covid-19 restrictions

KUANTAN: Police have denied issuing a notice instructing the closure of food outlets, petrol stations and 24-hour convenience stores between 7pm and 7am across the state.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the state police contingent and Raub district police headquarters had never issued any notice similar to the one widely circulated on the social media.

“The Pahang and Raub police will only issue orders concerning the implementation of the Movement Control Order based on their authority or under the jurisdiction of the local authorities.

“I have never issued any notice and hope that the explanation provided today will clarify the matter. Any genuine orders or instructions have to receive the approval from the state police chief,” said the statement.

He urged the public to remain calm and only adhere to instructions that were provided by the authorities through the proper channels.

Earlier today, a notice started circulating on the social media claiming that as part of the measures adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia and abroad, the Pahang police chief had given orders for all food outlets, petrol stations and 24-hour convenience stores in Pahang to be closed between 7pm and 7am.

Later today, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail cleared the air, saying that the state government would restrict business hours in five districts - Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Temerloh, and Bentong - with Covid-19 cases beginning March 21.

He said all business operations in the five districts would be closed from 7pm to 7am.