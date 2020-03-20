All employers must pay workers' salary during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: All private sector employers must pay their workers’ salary during the two weeks of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the Human Resources Ministry has been informed of cases where employers have forced their staff to sign documents stating that their salaries would be cut during the 14-day period.

Ismail warned that failure of employers to pay full salaries will result in legal action being taken against them.

“Salaries must continue as usual. We have informed the Human Resources Ministry because we have heard some stories about (employers not wanting to pay worker’s salaries).

“(Some) employers (forced) their employees to sign a form, forcing them to accept a pay cut, and that is wrong.

“The government said everyone will be on leave and stay at home, but their salaries must be paid as usual.

“If any employer goes against this directive, the Human Resources Ministry will take action against them,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya, aired live on Facebook.

Meanwhile, on the rising number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia involving the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering last month, Ismail urged attendees of the event who have yet to come forward to be tested to do so immediately.

He said failure to do so will result in them being picked up by police at their homes.

“The police have notified us that they have identified all 4,000 participants who have yet to come forward and undergo check-ups at hospitals or clinics.

“I hope they will come forward voluntarily and not wait until the police knock on their doors and take them for check-ups.

“Please do so immediately. Please don’t endanger the lives of (millions) of Malaysians,” he said.

It was reported that some 16,000 people, of which 14,500 are Malaysian, attended the gathering which was held from Feb 27 to March 1 in Sri Petaling here.