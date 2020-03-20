Temporary ban for food trucks in KL, Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Food truck operators in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been ordered to shut down their operations temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that even tough food trucks were initially allowed to operate for takeaways, the crowds that food trucks attract called for a change in the decision.

“At first we allowed food trucks to remain in operation as long as the food is for takeaways. But based on our observation, there are a lot of food trucks operating in a single location and drawing big crowds. Sometimes 30 or 40 of them gather in one location and this attracts lots of people. This defeats the purpose of the MCO (Movement Control Order).”

Annuar said this after chairing the first Federal Territories Crisis Management Team meeting on Covid-19, here today.

He said the food truck operators also agreed to co-operate with the government’s temporary ban.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall said there were some 300 food truck operators in the federal capital.

Asked if 24-hour restaurants could keep to their hours while the MCO is in effect, Annuar said this would be decided on a case by case basis.

He said premises which tend to become too crowded may be ordered to limit their operating hours.

On whether Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya’s Ramadan bazaars would be allowed to operate, he said a decision would be made later.

“We will take this up later on. Let us evaluate the current two weeks but if need be, we will do it. Nothing is more important than health,” said Annuar on the bazaars which usually operate during the fasting month.

He also advised heads of households not to take along family members when going out to restock their essential supplies.

Annuar said the whole point of the movement control order was to restrict and avoid contact with members of the public.

“Yes, we allow you to go buy groceries but please do it alone. Don’t expose your children. For the elderly, please get someone who is healthy and young to buy your groceries for you. Don’t do it yourself.

“Children and the elderly are among those vulnerable to the virus,” said Annuar.

Meanwhile, he said the adherence of the homeless to the MCO was unsatisfactory.

It is understood that City Hall would provide a transit centre at Titiwangsa for the group.

Annuar also said that there were NGOs which had direct contact with the homeless.

“I will have a meeting on enforcement to ensure that they will not be under the category of the vulnerable group.”

On the shortage of face masks he said the Cabinet had decided to stop the export of face masks.

“I believe there should be enough supplies,” he said, adding that other nations had also contributed supplies to Malaysia.