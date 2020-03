KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will deliver a special message on the Movement Control Order via live telecast on RTM and TV3 at 8 tonight.

Sultan Abdullah, in an Instagram post via account Istana_Negara earlier today, has expressed concern over the lack of adherence to the order issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The King also visited several locations in Kuala Lumpur where the police mounted roadblocks.