Covid-19 screening for 500 homeless in KL

PUTRAJAYA: Some 500 homeless people identified in Kuala Lumpur will be moved to a temporary shelter.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the National Security Council would lead the operation, while the ministry’s staff would assist with the screening for Covid-19 on the homeless.

"This was decided during a meeting with the National Security Council to house the homeless at a temporary shelter, which has been identified, and have them checked," he told a Press conference here today.

A total of 153 new cases reported today, bringing the number to 1,183 and Malaysia recorded its fourth Covid-19 death involving a patient at the Melaka Hospital this morning.

A total of 27 patients have fully recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total to 114 cases.