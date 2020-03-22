Girl with Covid-19 sends prayers from afar for father who died from same disease

KUALA LUMPUR: A girl who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 could only send prayers from afar for her father who died from the disease yesterday.

Syahira Idris expressed sadness that she could not help her family during the funeral as she was in hospital together with her sister, who also has Covid-19.

"With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my father Idris bin Atan has passed away. I pray that he will be bestowed all the blessings.

"The doctor said my father passed away peacefully. Thanks to all who have prayed for him. Only Allah can repay your kindness.

"My sister and I cannot leave the hospital. We can only pray for him from afar," she said on Twitter.

She said her father did not attend the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque earlier this month.

Syahira thanked Idris for being a good father, and husband to her mother.

"You are in a better place now. We love you but Allah loves you more."

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had earlier stated that the 57-year-old had travelled to Vietnam and had been in contact with a positive case from the tabligh cluster.

"He was admitted into Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on March 18 with fever, cough and sore throat.

"His condition deteriorated and he died at 3.22pm today (March 21)."