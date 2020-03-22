212 Malaysians arrive safely home from Tashkent

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 212 Malaysians arrived home last night on a flight sponsored by the Uzbekistan government.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Deputy Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar said all 212 Malaysians, who were stranded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, departed the country on a Uzbekistan Airways flight on March 21.

“The passengers arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9pm.

“The flight was sponsored fully by the Uzbekistan government and the same aircraft will be used to fly home around 200 Uzbekistan nationals who have been stranded here, at 11.30pm. This effort was coordinated by the Uzbekistan Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“The government would like to express its gratitude to the Uzbekistan government for the help in bringing our people home,” the statement read.

Kamaruddin said the government has been monitoring Malaysians and their developments abroad to ensure those stranded are brought home quickly.