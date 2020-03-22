Don't worry about being detained, just come forward for Covid-19 testing, please

KUALA LUMPUR: Rohingya and other foreigners who attended the Seri Petaling mosque tabligh gathering have been urged to come forward immediately to be tested for Covid-19, even if they are undocumented immigrants.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the government’s focus now was on combating Covid-19, thus they need not worry about being detained.

“There are attendees of the tabligh gathering who are not Malaysians, but refugees and foreigners who may be hiding because they do not have proper travel documents.

“We have discussed this matter with the police. They should come forward and should not be afraid. We are not focused on (checking their) documents, but our focus is on checking if they are positive for Covid-19.

“Police have identified (a number of them) and we will go after them,” he said in a press conference via live telecast over RTM after a special meeting with ministers on the implementation of the Movement Control Order today.

Sabri also appealed to all Malaysians who attended the gathering to immediately get themselves tested to prevent the disease from claiming more lives.

More to come