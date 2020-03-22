Armed Forces personnel deployed in Penang to assist police

GEORGE TOWN: Armed Forces personnel were deployed today statewide to assist the police in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Without revealing the numbers of the armed forces, Penang Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan confirmed that they were deployed from 12pm.

"They will assist us with roadblocks, spot checks, and also to patrol the areas.

"It (enforcement) has gotten better but it is not fully complied with yet," he said after inspecting the MCO enforcement near Air Itam market here today.

Sahabudin said that the enforcement units were still advising people to comply with the MCO.

- NSTP / DANIAL SAAD

"So far no arrest has been made," he said.

Meanwhile, he said that crime had dropped drastically in the state sincthe MCO were enforced.

A 14-day MCO began on Wednesday till March 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.