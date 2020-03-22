4 locations in KL identified as Covid-19 red zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Four locations in the federal capital considered as “Covid-19 red zones” have been placed under “intensive” monitoring by the authorities during their Movement Control Order (MCO) enforcement activity.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said these areas are the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency, Titiwangsa, Kepong and Cheras.

“These areas are considered as Covid-19 red zones. Intensive monitoring will take place at these areas especially locations with records of positive Covid-19 cases,” said Annuar in a statement that was streamed live on his Facebook page today.

He said the Health Ministry had gazetted 11 locations including in Labuan under the purview of his ministry as quarantine stations to house Covid-19 patients. The quarantine stations, said Annuar, will start operations tomorrow.

Annuar also said 5,000 people including 1,413 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and 1,500 policemen operating in three shifts had been deployed to several parts of the Federal Territory to ensure compliance of the two-week long MCO that is expected to last until end of this month.

Others deployed on the ground during the MCO, he said, included 1,500 enforcement officers from the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL).

He said there are also doctors and nurses who are part of the team monitoring the situation in the federal capital.

“With the additional manpower from the Malaysian Armed Forces, we will increase the number of roadblocks around the city from 40 roadblocks to 58 roadblocks.

“The increase in roadblocks is to provide assistance to the public as well as to ensure there are no non-essential movement during the MCO period,” he said.

The security and enforcement personnel, he said, would also be making rounds in Chow Kit, Brickfields and Selayang since he received reports that premises and patrons at these areas have yet to fully adopt the social distancing practice.

Annuar also urged management committees of People’s Housing Projects (PPR) especially in highly-populated locations to play their roles to ensure minimal movement among the people, which would subsequently reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“There are 40,000 units of PPR within the Federal Territory. The management committee of these PPRs can play their roles to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from minimising movement among residents, the management committee should also take proactive measures such as maintaining the cleanliness of their respective flats or apartments,” he said.

On a related matter, Annuar said members of the public who wished to make donations in the form of essentials and food items as well as face masks to the frontliners can do so by contacting the DBKL enforcement office in Jalan Tun Razak at 03-26179505 and 03-26179885.

“We welcome contributions from members of the public to assist our frontliners in carrying out their duties during the MCO,” he said.