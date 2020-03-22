Armed forces personnel deployed to high-risk areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will be deployed nationwide to high-risk and populated areas, including the country’s borders, hospitals, supermarkets, and markets to assist the police enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said about 50,000 personnel from the armed forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), local district councils, and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) will be mobilised to cities and rural areas nationwide to ensure people abide by the MCO.

“According to the police, awareness and compliance of the MCO was currently at around 90 per cent. But 10 per cent is not a small number in a population with about 32 million people. Some 3.2 million Malaysians are still unaware or disregarding this order.

“I hope with the armed forces helping the police, the situation will be more controlled,” he said at a press conference via live telecast on RTM after a special meeting with ministers on the implementation of the MCO today.

Ismail Sabri also said the government would revisit the ceiling prices set for face masks to make it more affordable as the prices were deemed too high.