MCO: Terengganu State Assembly postpones sitting

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Assembly sitting was postponed after a brief session today which saw no media coverage, in adherence to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the August house.

The Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, who was scheduled to launch the Third Session of the 14th State Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here, was not present, but his speech text was distributed to all 32 state assemblymen.

Two assemblymen – Maliaman Kassim (Pas-Ajil) and Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman (BN-Seberang Takir) – were also absent.

A motion of thanks on Sultan Mizan’s speech will be debated when the lawmakers convene in the next State Assembly at a date yet to be fixed.

In his speech, Sultan Mizan said efforts to attract foreign investment have now become more difficult in view of the sluggish world economy and the spread of Covid-19.

He said the state’s Investment Development Board moderately attracted foreign investment last year.

“Resource-based industries, including oil and gas, timber, palm oil and rubber, continue to contribute significantly towards investments in the state and as such, Terengganu Invest must adopt a more aggressive approach by working with federal agencies to attract more private investments.

“Terengganu should be transformed into an interactive and conducive investment destination,” he added.

Sultan Mizan said the state government must pay more attention to the development of the agriculture sector.

“Many of my subjects, especially those in the B40 group, are involved in this sector and are low income earners and as such, the agriculture sector should be given more room to grow because of high economic returns – if properly managed.

“Agriculture infrastructure, the strengthening of the value chain between sectors, marketing aspects, among others, must be given serious attention.

“Rehabilitation of idle land must be solved immediately. The agriculture sector must be transformed to shed its traditional sector image often associated with issues such as poverty and low standards of living,” he added.

Sultan Mizan proposed that 2021 be declared State Agriculture Year, with emphasis given towards identifying weaknesses in the development within the sector, the roles of government-linked companies, and the development of agriculture entrepreneurs and service providers.

Sultan Mizan also pointed out that a government needs strong leadership for stability and to ensure the well-being of the rakyat.

He congratulated the state government on aligning itself with the federal government and said he hopes that the cooperation will benefit the people and the state.

“I hope the new government at the national level will open room for more cooperation for the sake of the people and the state. Respect the democratic principal outlined under the Constitutional Monarchy which is the foundation for Malaysia,” he added.