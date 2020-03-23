No closures of PLUS highways

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no closures of any PLUS highways during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today said all its highways will remain open throughout the MCO period, since it is a pivotal link for the nation.

Its Corporate, Community & Public Engagement head, Syed Mohammed Idid said PLUS highways will continue to operate as usual.

"Critical services such as the PlusRonda and the toll free PlusLine 1800 88 0000 are

still available 24-hours a day in case of emergencies.

"However, all filtering, inspection and diversions for routes heading towards the highway are within the police’s authority and jurisdiction," he said.

For the latest updates on diversion, road closures and inspections, the public are advised to call the police hotline at 03-2266 3356 throughout this MCO period.

"PLUS also urges the public to adhere to the MCO and to remain at home to help flatten the Covid-19 spread and for their family's safety."

Meanwhile, checks on road closures at Sprint Expressway, one of the busiest highways in the Klang Valley, today confirmed that the highway's Plaza Toll Pantai (plaza A) will be closed in both directions, starting today until March 31.

Sprint Expressway is managed by Litrak Group ( Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (LITRAK) which also manages the Lebuhraya Damansara - Puchong (LDP) Highway.

A Litrak spokesman when contacted, said the temporary closure was part of the concessionaire's proactive measures to help the government contain the further spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Motorists could still access the Plaza Toll Pantai via plaza B to get to their destinations during this period although it might be a little longer," he said.

It is learnt more highway concessionaires operating in the Klang Valley are expected to make similar announcements after the Health Ministry released statistics showing Selangor and KL having the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases yesterday.

The idea behind the closure is to curb the spread of the infection out of these two worst affected places.