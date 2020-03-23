New schedule for Prasarana services during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad will limit its services beginning tomorrow, in a bid to do its part for the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The new schedule will run until March 31.

All Rapid KL train services covering the LRT, MRT and monorail services will be operating only from 6am to 10am before stopping, and convening back from 5pm to 10pm under the following schedule:

Monday to Friday:

• 6am – 7am: 30-minute frequency

• 7am – 9am: 10-minute frequency (peak hours)

• 9am – 10am: 30-minute frequency

• 5pm – 7pm: 10-minute frequency (peak hours)

• 7pm – 10pm: 30-minute frequency

Saturday, Sunday and public holidays:

• 6am – 10am: 30-minute frequency

• 5pm – 10pm: 30-minute frequency

There will be no service in between 10am to 5pm.

The last train will end its service at 10pm, and all stations will be closed accordingly, Prasarana said in a statement.

All stage buses – Rapid KL, Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, Rapid Kamunting and Rapid Manjung will also be operating only from 6am to 10am before stopping, and convening back from 5pm to 10pm.

“For current bus locations customers may refer to myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk while Rapid Penang customers can download the Rapid Penang Journey Planner app from Google Play. They may also call our helpline team for assistance,” the statement added.

Feri Pulau Pinang, which is run by Rapid Ferry, will be operating a single ferry every hour between 6am and 10am; and between 5pm and 10pm.

For details and updates, check Prasarana’s social media links at Rapid KL Facebook, @myrapid on Twitter or Instagram at @myrapidkl.