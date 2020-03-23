Factories at full capacity, Gardenia says unable to increase bread supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Well-known bread manufacturer, Gardenia Bakeries(KL) Sdn Bhd today revealed that it will not be able to increase its product supply in the market.

In a brief statement posted at its Facebook comment section, the bread producer said this was because its factories have already reached their maximum production threshold.

“Thanks for notifying us regarding Gardenia shortage in the market. We would like to inform that at the moment, our factories have reached maximum threshold. As a result, we are not able to increase our supply of products in the market.

“We would also like to thank you for your understanding and apologised for the difficulties you may have faced.”

In a statement released on March 17, a day before the implementation of the Movement Control Order, Gardenia said it would continue its operation and distribute its products as usual.

Checks at several hypermarkets and convenience stores in the city showed not only Gardenia but also other brands, were selling like hot buns since the implementation of Movement Control Order.