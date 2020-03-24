Gardenia products to be produced, delivered as usual [NSTTV]

KUALA LUMPUR: Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd has assured customers that the supply of their products will not stop.

The well-known bread manufacturer had in a brief statement said daily deliveries to the supermarket and other outlets will continue as usual.

“Gardenia is producing your favourite bread and snacks daily even during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” it said.

It also urged customers to buy according to normal needs and daily consumption.

“Gardenia is in this together with you, and we like to reassure you that we are doing our best, working 24/7 to increase our production to meet consumer needs,” it added in the statement on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Gardenia revealed through a notice that it would not be able to increase its product supply in the market as its factories had already reached their maximum production threshold.

This was following notifications it had received regarding shortage of Gardenia products in the market.

Checks at several hypermarkets and convenience stores in the city showed not only Gardenia but also other brands, were selling like hot cakes since the implementation of MCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Due to the MCO, Malaysians were seen indulging in 'panic buying'.

However, the government had announced that people are allowed to go out to buy necessities but encourages only one family member to do the shopping.