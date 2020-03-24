Red Crescent leads way in Covid-19 battle

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has launched the #responsMALAYSIA (Malaysia’s Response) initiative.

MRCS national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said #responsMALAYSIA was aimed at fighting the war against Covid-19 by providing a platform for individuals and corporate entities to contribute towards the procurement of essential items required by frontliners, as well as drive MRCS’s community engagement efforts. The initiative has received the support of Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“Covid-19 has created a health crisis that poses a grave danger to the lives of Malaysians. It also threatens the wellbeing of our nation.

“While the government, healthcare workers and public services have been tirelessly working to deal with the situation, it is ultimately a crisis that requires us to step forward and act as one to control the pandemic effectively,” said Zafrul.

Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) has pledged a RM1 million contribution, while the China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) has agreed to donate 10 ventilators worth more than RM1.2 million to #responsMALAYSIA.

Exim Bank chief executive officer Datuk Shahrul Nazri Abdul Rahim said with the launch of the initiative he hoped other financial institutions would follow suit.

CCB chief executive officer Felix Feng Qi said the bank was pleased to support the noble cause.

“We hope others will step forward to provide aid in any manner possible.”

MRCS said contributions made to the organisation would go to, among others, providing care to those vulnerable to Covid-19, boosting public awareness about the dangers of the virus, the importance of social distancing and heeding the Movement Control Order, providing health screening and basic treatment services to the underprivileged, providing face masks and hand sanitisers to the needy and stepping up education programmes on proper diet and nutrition.

MRCS said priority would be accorded to vulnerable groups like the Bottom 40 income group and the elderly.

“MRCS has been supporting efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 by providing its ambulance services for the transfer of those infected with the virus to hospitals designated for Covid-19 cases.

“The MRCS ambulance team is stationed in and around the Klang Valley and is assisting Selayang Hospital’s Emergency Department,” it said yesterday.

MRCS said it was working with non-governmental organisations to coordinate faster response and distribute resources via #responsMALAYSIA.