MCO: 95pct compliance; stern action against defiant citizens

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities have been instructed to take stern action to ensure increased adherence to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the police have reported that some 95 per cent of people have adhered to the order.

“Several incidents were reported on violations of the order here and there. The police and armed forces have been instructed to take stern action in keeping the situation under control, including closing public places and arresting those who defy the order.

“Your sincerity in abiding by the order is highly commendable,” he said in a special address today.

Muhyiddin also thanked Malaysians who were cooperative and followed the order to stay at home.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said during an interview on Selamat Pagi Malaysia on RTM earlier that some 110 people had been arrested for flouting the MCO which took effect on March 18.