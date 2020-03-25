Companies with MITI's approval letter may continue to operate during extended MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies producing essential goods which have obtained approval letters to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) can do so until April 14.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) in a statement said such letters obtained from the ministry would remain valid throughout the two-week extension period.

“The same applies to companies that have received the approval to keep their factory machineries in ‘warm idle’ mode,” MITI said in a statement today.

This follows the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the MCO would be extended for an additional two weeks until April 14.

The Ministry said that logistics arm of manufacturers who had received MITI’s approval were also allowed to continue operating.

“For manufacturers who have been given the green light to operate but are using private or individual logistics or transport service providers are advised to seek the approval of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” it said.

MITI said when it comes to workers, only those listed in the companies’ applications that had been approved by ministry were permitted to continue working.

It added that supporting documentation that were attached with the list of personnel involved as well as MITI’s approval letter must be provided by the employers to their staff.

“This is to facilitate the workers’ movement to and fro the workplace and home,” it said.

MITI also stressed that it will not accept any more application from companies after the last date of submission set which was on March 24.

“The Ministry hopes Malaysia’s industry players will give their full co-operation throughout the MCO extension period and adhere to all the conditions set by the National Security Council in operating their business during the MCO.

“This is crucial to ensure Covid-19 spread can be contained effectively,” he said.

It also assured that the supply chain of essential goods such as food items in the country would be sufficient throughout the MCO.

“MITI along with the relevant Ministries will be monitoring the supply chain particularly food and medical items, with the support of industry players,” it said.