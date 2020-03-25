Pioneer newspaper distributor Moses dies

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the pioneers in the newspaper distribution industry Moses Edwin Gnanapragasam passed away today.

Moses, 65, who spent about 47 years in the industry making sure newspapers always reached his customers, succumbed to health complications at the Selayang Hospital about 2.30am.

He leaves behind wife, T Marry Malathi, a daughter, and a son, who took over his vendor business a couple of years ago.

Prior to his passing, Edwin was admitted to the hospital for about a week (for a lung infection) and since then his condition deteriorated.

He distributed the newspapers every day, come rain or shine, and for 47 years his only off days were when the printing presses shut down on Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Christmas.

Moses started to work at the age of 19 when the job offer promised him a motorcycle.

"That was the pull factor at that age. Having my own motorcycle was a big thing. But looks like I've stayed a lot longer than I had expected, 46 years", Moses told the New Straits Times during an interview last year.

During the interview, he had said that upon completing his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia he told his father that he wanted to go to work and his father listed out several options, one of which was being a newspaper vendor.

His father had said that being a newspaper vendor would require him to have his own motorcycle.

"I knew right away that was the job for me. Father bought me a Honda C70 motorcycle and I began work in February 1972," he had said.

Moses sold 230 copies of newspapers per day, which earned him about RM200 a month.

Within 10 years, his sales increased to 1,000 copies a day and the business expanded.

Moses was among the pioneers in the newspaper distribution industry and slowly worked his way up until he became an owner himself.

At one time, when Putrajaya was newly announced as the hub for government departments, Moses managed to secure the distribution line to deliver newspaper to all the government departments and agencies, including the Prime Minister's Department.

His funeral service will be on Friday at 10am at his residence in Taman Selayang Baru.

His wake service will be on tomorrow at 8.30 pm till Friday 9.30 am.