Gardenia clarifies viral video not recent and not in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd clarifies that a viral video of a Van Sales Merchandiser (salesman) removing slices of bread from the packaging is not recent, and not in Malaysia.

The video has already been addressed by Gardenia Philippines, an affiliated company with totally different management and operations, in a Facebook post, dated Sept 20, 2019.

In a statement today, Gardenia KL reiterated its commitment to providing quality products and service through continuous innovation with the aim of maintaining customer satisfaction, efficient distribution as well as proper employee training on sales operations, including the proper way to handle products.

It urged netizens to share the official statement and stop the spread of misinformation.

In the video that has resurfaced, a delivery man could be seen taking slices of bread from loaf packs.

Gardenia Philippines, in its Sept 20 statement, clarified that the slices he took were from pulled out loaves from stores which will be returned to the plant for disposal, and not from fresh stocks for delivery to stores.

As part of the company’s freshness policy, Gardenia pulls out unsold breads from stores and replaces them with fresh stocks every day for delivery.

“Unfortunately, in this isolated case, the delivery man took out bread slices from pulled out loaves for his personal use. This is a violation of company rules and procedures,” Gardenia Philippines wrote.

For more information, the public can also contact Gardenia KL via [email protected].